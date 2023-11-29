Cuban-Italian company, from hygiene, to support sensitive sectors





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) Accompanying women in the different processes they naturally go through, due to their biological condition, is an act of solidarity and support for those who are pillars of individual and collective development of society.



From hygiene, some products are essential for moments such as the menstrual period, the postpartum period, raising children and also in their stage as caretakers, a job assumed by a large part of the female population in Cuba.



That is the mission of the Joint Enterprise Industria Arthis S.A., located in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED) and which since 2017 has been dedicated to the production of hygienic-sanitary articles.



Brenda Mesa Fernandez, engineer and head of Sales of that Italian-Cuban entity, explained to the Cuban News Agency that the first social assignment was for the production of rectangular diapers for children and adults, taking into account the demographic dynamics of the population in Cuba, where low birth rates and the increase in the number of people over 60 years of age are evident.



The use of our products by women was growing and that is why the Angelica women's line was created, which includes a variety of sanitary pads, both for daytime and nighttime use, as well as dressings for postpartum and for people with light urinary incontinence, she said.



During the 39th Havana International Fair, which took place between November 6 and 11, Arthis S.A. presented its anatomic sanitary pads without wings, in whose production they are involved for their early release to the market, Mesa Fernandez stated.



The engineer announced that more than 15,000 packages are produced daily at the factory and are frequently marketed among the population throughout the country.



Industria Arthis S.A. is the result of a joint venture between the Cuban company Industrias Nexus and the Italian company L.R. Moroni Cellulose Converting Machinery S.R.L.