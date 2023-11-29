Cuban Health Ministry reports on trial of six professionals in eastern province





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) The criminal trial of six professionals from the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes General Hospital in the province of Granma is pending sentencing, those involved have not been disqualified from the exercise of their profession and are free, said the General Directorate of Public Health of the eastern province.



According to the press release, the oral and public trial was held on November 21 and 22 at the People's Provincial Court of Granma, for the alleged criminal responsibility of the specialists, related to the medical care of a 23-year-old patient, who was polytraumatized in a traffic accident that occurred in 2021.

The statement indicates that the process responds to a family complaint and the hearing was held after carrying out the corresponding investigations, which is the reason why it has now reached the judicial instance.



As a result of the evaluation of the evidence practiced in the trial, the Provincial Court must issue its sentence, which once notified can be appealed by the parties before the People's Supreme Court, states the document, and adds that the criminal process has been developed in accordance with the guarantees established in the laws and other normative dispositions.



These facts have generated concern among health personnel and our people, who have been misrepresented by people who lack objective information on the case, says the General Directorate of Public Health in Granma in its informative note, which is transmitted in its entirety below:

INFORMATIVE NOTICE



During November 21 and 22 this year, an oral and public trial was held in the People's Provincial Court of Granma against six professionals of the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes General Hospital, for alleged criminal responsibility related to the medical care of a 23-year-old patient, who was polytraumatized in a traffic accident that occurred in 2021.



The process responds to a family complaint and the hearing was held after carrying out the corresponding investigations, which is the reason why it has now reached the judicial instance.



The professionals are free and have not been disqualified from practicing their profession. The criminal proceeding is pending the sentence to be issued by the Provincial Court as a result of the evaluation of the evidence practiced in the trial, which, once notified, may be appealed by the parties before the Supreme People's Court.



The process has been carried out in accordance with the guarantees established in the laws and other normative provisions.



These facts have generated concern among health personnel and our people, who have been distorted by people who lack objective information about the case.

General Directorate of Public Health in Granma