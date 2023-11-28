European Union praises professionalism of Cuban scientists





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Cuban scientists and their institutions have a high professional level in environmental matters, said today in Havana Joao Anselmo, program official on climate change of the European Union (EU) in Cuba.



An outstanding fact is their centers with innovative capacities, practical application and systematization of their experiences, Anselmo said in exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency.



He exemplified with the results of the Coastal Resilience Project in the country, about which he pointed out that they can be recycled and expanded not only in coastal settlements, located in the Sabana-Camagüey archipelago, north of the central region of the nation, but also to others.



The aforementioned Coastal Resilience Project is promoted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with the financial support of the EU through the Global Alliance for Climate Change Plus, under the leadership of experts from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



Precisely, the scope of its management focused the attention today, at the Melia Habana Hotel, of the participants of a national workshop for the search of natural solutions in the process of adaptation to climate change.



In this regard, Martha Uratsuka, general director of the Environment Agency (AMA) of Cuba, explained that the meeting concludes a four-year period of implementation of this initiative, which materializes the joint action of the UNDP and the EU to contribute to the fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.