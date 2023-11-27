Jamaica resumed ophthalmologic care plan with Cuban support





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Some 12,000 Jamaican patients will benefit from ophthalmologic care provided by Cuban professionals, thanks to the resumption of a medical program between the two countries.



After a pause in this plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban specialists are already working at the Kingston Public Hospital, the Jamaican government agency JIS reported.



According to the agency, nine Cuban specialists are the first team to arrive in Kingston, and another group is expected to arrive later this month.



The most common conditions in the patients waiting after the resumption are cataracts and diabetic retinopathy, and a limited number of people awaiting surgery for pterygium, JIS reported.



It further specified that before the pause in the program, more than 6,000 people had benefited from the attention of the Cuban medical team.



Only in 2019 more than 1,500 surgical procedures were performed to treat cataracts, 304 for Pterygium, and 905 laser surgeries for diabetic retinopathy, JIS report concluded.