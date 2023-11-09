Saudi Arabia and Cuba to Expand Health Cooperation Links





Havana, Nov 8 (ACN) Authorities of Saudi Arabia and Cuba met in Havana on possibilities to expand cooperation in the health sector.



The director for the Private Sector’s Affairs at the General Authority of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Trade, Kahtan Bin Fahad Aldughaither met with Cuban deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz at the stand of the Cuban Medical Services Trading Company (CSMC) in the exhibit grounds of Havana’s International Trade Fair.



During the meeting CSMC president Yamila Aguila presented different business modalities with emphasis in foreign investment in beach resorts.



Kahtan expressed interest in expanding cooperation and acknowledged the Cuban Health system and the assistance given by Cuban health personnel around the world.



The portfolio of foreign investment opportunities presented by Cuba at the fair includes nine projects, all related to health tourism in six Cuban provinces.