Havana hosts 10th Congress of Cardiology





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) The 10th Cuban Congress of Cardiology, themed "Global challenges to cope with cardiovascular disease", began today in this city.



Eduardo Rivas Estany, president of the Cuban Society of Cardiology, stressed the importance of this meeting, held every four years in a country where cardiovascular disease has been the main cause of death for more than half a century and especially under the COVID-19 pandemic.



Around 500 delegates attending the event, including 100 from Ecuador, Argentina, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, will discuss cardiovascular prevention, the treatment of arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus, disease control, and new health care technologies.

The 10th Congress will also host the 1st Cuban Congress on Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension.