Prime Minister highlights Cuba-China cooperation in biotechnology





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) During a visit to the joint venture Biotech Pharma (BPL), established in the People’s Republic, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero praised the outcome of cooperation between his country and China in the field of biotechnology as a result of research on and the development and production of groundbreaking biomedical products.



In this regard, BPL director Bai Xianhong pointed out that more than a thousand hospitals have used the drugs made by the company in the treatment of more than 300,000 cancer patients.



The company's achievements include Nimotuzumab, China’s first humanized monoclonal antibody drug, which has already been approved for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in the country.



As part of the premier's official visit, two technology transfer agreements were signed between Cuba's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Changchun Heber Biological Technology joint venture, as well as a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture between HubeiC&C Pharmaceutical and Dalmer.



BPL and Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology are also engaged in the construction of clinical research labs in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative, Bai Xianhong announced.