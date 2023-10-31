All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Doctors Give 300 Medical Consultations in Mexico



Havana, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuban doctors have given Mexican citizens affected by Hurricane Otis over 300 medical consultations in three hospitals and communities in Acapulco city, Guerrero state.

The information was released by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on his X account, along a photo of a Cuban doctor at work in Mexico. https://shorturl.at/ertAO

In his message, Minister Rodriguez recalled the words of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro when he said that “More powerful than hurricanes is the feeling of solidarity.”

Hurricane Otis ravaged the southern Pacific coast of Mexico as a category 5 last Wednesday inflicting huge damage and flooding in Acapulco city.

