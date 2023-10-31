Italian solidarity group donates 27,000 euros to Cuba for dengue vaccine





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship ( ANAIC) donated 27,000 euros for research on a vaccine against dengue fever, by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of the Caribbean nation.



According to Prensa Latina, Gerardo Guillen, director of Biomedical Research of the Cuban scientific institution, received a check for that amount from the solidarity group, which had previously donated another 19,000 euros for the same purpose.



In the context of a visit to Italy, which began on October 27, Guillen stressed that the advances made by the CIGB in the search for a vaccine against dengue are largely due to this first contribution from ANAIC.



As part of the agenda in the European country, the Cuban scientist visited the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Italy (INMI), where he presented the work carried out by the CIGB in research, development, production and commercialization of biotechnological applications and preventive, therapeutic and diagnostic biopharmaceutical products for the biomedical, agricultural and industrial sectors.



Enrico Girardi, INMI's scientific director, referred to the importance of exchanges with Cuban researchers, particularly at present, when several diseases from tropical countries such as Zika, chikungunya and dengue are affecting Italy.



Recently, the CIGB announced that the future immunogen against dengue has a safe technological platform and is based on recombinant proteins.