Cuban Doctors Assist Mexicans after Passage of Hurricane Otis





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban doctors joined their Mexican colleagues assisting the citizens affected by the passage of hurricane Otis on that sister nation.



The Cuban doctors traveled for 11 hours to get to the site and join their colleagues, said Cuban Foreign Minister on his X account.



On Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed on X his willingness to support the recovery after the passage of Otis, which made landfall on Acapulco city, Guerrero State, as a category five hurricane.



Cuban ambassador to Mexico, Marcos Rodriguez, said that the Cuban doctors made an 11-hour trip from Tlaxcala to assist the people affected by the storm.



Hurricane Otis inflicted huge damage in Mexico, with 27 death reported so far, along four persons missing.