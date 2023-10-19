Cuban vaccine Abdala key to Mexico's vaccination program





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) The Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala, the first one developed and produced in Latin America, plays a key role in the nationwide vaccination program recently launched in Mexico.



Ruy Lopez Ridaura, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, said that Abdala—developed by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology—will account for most of the doses to be administered and remarked that the results of the related clinical trials were submitted to and approved by the specialists of the Ministry of Health.



The Mexican vaccination campaign complies with WHO and PAHO recommendations for the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines in the seasonal influenza prevention programs, said the Mexican government.



Abdala is 92.13%, 88.99% and 92.33% effective against the mild, moderate and severe clinical forms of the disease, respectively. It is also indicated for specific active immunization against SARS-CoV-2 in children after their fifth birthday.