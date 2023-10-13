Clinical trials of vaccine Quimi-Vio begin in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The vaccine candidate Quimi-Vio, produced by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) for the treatment of pneumonia, meningitis, otitis and sepsis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus, entered clinical trials in Havana with children suffering from chronic diseases.



Based on a widely used conjugate vaccine platform known to be safe and effective for children, Quimi-Vio is a heptavalent vaccine that protects against the bacterium’s most prevalent serotypes around the world.



Dr. Meybi Rodriguez, IFV's clinical trial director, said that Quimi-Vio passed all evaluation stages after proving its potential to prevent pneumococcal disease.



The clinical development of the candidate was covered by the Fund for Science and Innovation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA).



According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi and is the leading single cause of infant mortality worldwide, whereas pneumococcal disease in particular affects children under five years of age.