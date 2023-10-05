Cuba hosts 1st International Congress Odonto-Santiago 2023





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Renowned Latin American specialists are attending the 1st International Congress Odonto-Santiago 2023, held in the city of Santiago de Cuba and intended to enrich the culture of oral health and spread the existing knowledge about this field.



In her opening words, National Stomatology director Mariela García referred to the 2021-2030 goals to be fulfilled as agreed with WHO and PAHO, including projects related to the treatment of tooth decay, periodontal disease and oral cancer.



The official praised both the Cuban public health system, based on primary care and training programs, and the effectiveness of the preventive care system implemented across the country, which includes the treatment of children with fluorides and the screenings for cancer symptoms.



Featured in the conference program are talks among and presentations by specialists from Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.