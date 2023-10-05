Latin American Dentistry Day celebrated in eastern Cuba





Santiago de Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Pledged to maintain the excellence of university education, health workers in eastern Cuba attended a cultural gala to celebrate Latin American Dentistry Day and the 60th anniversary of the Stomatology School of the city of Santiago de Cuba.



Mariela García, national director of Stomatology, praised the efforts deployed to make the service sustainable despite the difficulties to purchase medical supplies caused by the U.S. blockade and mentioned as an example that the Maternal and Infant Care Program, as a result of which 74% of children have good teeth and 92% of the adult population keeps most of theirs.



Every year on October 3, Cuba salutes Latin American Dentistry Day in honor of the Federation of Latin American Dentistry (FOLA) established that day in 1917.



The Stomatology School of the province of Santiago de Cuba, the first to be founded after the triumph of the Revolution, has qualified some 4,800 stomatologists, 70 of them from foreign countries.