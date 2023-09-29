Cuba and PAHO ratify willingness to increase cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) During the 60th session of the PAHO Directing Council in Washington, U.S.A., Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal and PAHO director Jarbas Barbosa da Silva signed the Country Cooperation Strategy to carry out joint work in the next five years (2023-2027).



The document is the result of comprehensive teamwork effort which evaluated national health priorities, PAHO and WHO cooperation strategies, and the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals.



The Cuban official remarked that the Strategy strengthens two-way cooperation and opens new paths for future work, taking into account Cuba’s current economic, demographic and social situation and its inevitable impact on the health of the population.



“The fact that Cuba is home to eight WHO/PAHO cooperation centers proves that there is great potential for joint work for the benefit of our country, the region and the world,” Portal underscored. “Even in the midst of the most difficult circumstances, Cuba ratifies its commitment to keep consolidating and expanding ties with PAHO and to work tirelessly to protect people’s health and life anywhere on the planet.”



On his end, Barbosa da Silva said that the text lays down PAHO's technical priorities in Cuba and reasserted the organization's commitment to address major priority public health issues.