Cuban health authorities congratulate Dr. Alfredo Espinosa for PAHO Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, congratulated Dr. Alfredo Espinosa Brito, from Cienfuegos(central Cuba), on receiving the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Award for Management and Leadership in Health Services in 2023.



From the Ministry of Public Health, all our gratitude goes to him for the humility, professionalism and commitment with which he has worked for more than five decades in the field of medicine, deserving the affection and respect of his colleagues and our people, the Cuban minister said on Facebook.



Portal Miranda received the distinction on behalf of Dr. Espinosa, in the context of the 60th session of PAHO's Directing Council, which began on Monday in the U.S. city of Washington.



Cuban health minister said that the distinction is a recognition of the trajectory and leadership in the management of health services in Cuba, whose impact has extended to the region of the Americas.



According to Portal Miranda, Dr. Espinosa could not attend the event due to health issues.



PAHO's 60th Directing Council will continue until Friday, September 29, to consider the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and to better prepare the Member States and the PAHO Secretariat for future emergencies.