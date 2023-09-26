Cuba Joins Efforts to Provide Healthcare for All in The Americas





Havana, Sept 25 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda ratified his country’s commitment to join efforts to provide universal health to the peoples of the Americas.



In his remarks at the 60th Session of the Directing Council https://t.ly/Ao-jT of the Pan-American Health Organization—PAHO--, Portal Miranda called to design and implement actions to put an end to inequalities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of medical attention.



Not event the death of millions of people in the tough days under the SARS-CoV-2 virus led to a larger support by all governments to back resilient health systems, which could guarantee all the people’s right to healthcare as well as the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, said the Cuban official.



Public health must be considered by all governments as a right of all the people and not as a privileged of a handful of persons, Portal Miranda noted.



The Minister reiterated Cuba’s commitment to support medical attention wherever it’s needed despite the complex years under the pandemic, which worsened the island’s economic scenario, with severe impact on medical services.



Joint work is still the better way to have our health systems ready to respond to so many and so complex challenges ahead, the Cuban Health Minister stressed.

