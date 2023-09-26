Cuba Attends 60th PAHO Directing Council





Havana, Sept 25 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda is taking part at the 60th Directing Council of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) underway till Friday in Washington, The United States. https://t.ly/Ao-jT

The annual event gathers health ministers and high-level authorities from The Americas, wrote Portal Miranda on the website of the Cuban Health Ministry.



Participants at the meeting will focus on priority health issues, including the assessment of important policies and strategies aimed at providing a better quality of life to the peoples of the region. The will also share experience on the performance of the Cuban Health System.



In his remarks at the meetings opening session, PAHO director Jarbas Barbosa addressed the Post-COVID -19 recovery in The Americas and he committed himself to the strengthen actions at country level to focus on regional health priorities.



Barbosa presented the organization’s annual performing report which summarized technical cooperation given to PAHO member nations, stressing the lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the present and future stages of this geographical area.



PAHO is the international organization specialized in public health for The Americas; it works on a daily basis with regional countries to improve and protect the health of the people.