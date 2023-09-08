Cuba and China sign biotechnology cooperation agreements





HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuba and China signed, in Havana, new agreements to strengthen cooperation in biotechnology, during the closing of the 12th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Biotechnology.



At the meeting, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, president of BioCubafarma, defined among the strategic lines for both nations the strengthening of joint ventures operating in the Asian country in order to guarantee their growth, in addition to increasing sales levels and obtaining new sanitary registrations.



He expressed that another of the objectives is to continue the scientific exchange in the field of biomedicine, agrobiotechnology, veterinary vaccines, as well as to promote new business models for the benefit of both parties.



Meanwhile, Wu Hao, secretary general of the National Reform Development Commission of China, who is leading the delegation of the Asian nation with more than 40 representatives of the government and business sector, said that the meeting allowed to exchange on the results in the last two years, and provided the opportunity to establish and plan actions to achieve the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the future.



In his words, he also recognized the organization and importance that Cuba gave to the meeting, which began last Wednesday at the Melia Cohiba Hotel.



During the ceremony, both parties signed agreements for the joint development of a synthetic peptide with anti-cancer action and the research and clinical development of products of the Biotech Pharmaceutical joint venture.



Also, Cuba and China signed confidentiality and term sheet agreements for the creation of two complementary joint ventures in both countries dedicated to the development of cell therapies.