China and Cuba Sign New Biotechnology Cooperation Accords





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuba and China signed new accords to enhance bilateral cooperation in the biotechnology sector during the closing session, Thursday in Havana, of the 12th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Biotechnology.



During the gathering, the president of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma biotech conglomerate, Eduardo Martinez, drew up strategic working guidelines for the two sides, including the strengthening of joint ventures in China to guarantee their growth and increase sales as well as to attain new products registered.



Doctor Martinez said another goal is to keep up scientific exchange in biomedicine, agro-biotechnology, veterinary vaccines, as well as encourage new business formulas to the benefit of the two sides.



Meanwhile, the general secretary of China’s National Commission for Reform Development, Wu Hao said that the meeting allowed the exchange on the results of the past two years of work and he referred to the possibility to take actions aimed at deepening bilateral relations in the field of biotechnology.



The Chinese and Cuban representatives of scientific and entrepreneurial centers signed accords to favor joint development in several fields, including research, clinical development, new joint ventures, among others.



Debates during the two-day working meeting focused on regulatory frameworks, foreign investment, innovative business models and joint intellectual copyright.



