Prime Minister congratulates Immunoassay Center on its anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated today the staff of the Immunoassay Center on the 36th anniversary of its foundation and praised its contribution to the development of Cuban science, healthcare, and biopharmaceutical industry.



Established on September 7, 1987, the Immunoassay Center is the brainchild of Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro.



The entity is a biotechnological company whose mission is to research, design and develop strategies, technologies and products that facilitate the economically and scientifically sustainable full-cycle research of metabolic, transmissible and non-transmissible diseases.