Havana’s Medical School will welcome 23,000 students





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 3 (ACN) The 12 schools of the University of Medical Sciences of Havana (UCMH) will start the new school year with some 23,000 students.



This year’s academic period, dedicated to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and to be conducted by a 6,530-strong faculty, enrolled more than 16,300 undergraduate and 6,500 graduate students.



The UCMH has 12 schools, including eight of Medical Sciences, one of Stomatology, one of Health Technology, one of Nursing, and the Cojímar Prep School.



In July this year, the UCMH graduated 776 health professionals from Cuba and 30 other countries, mainly from Namibia, Republic of Congo and Angola.