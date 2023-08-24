Cuba to attend Infectious Diseases conference in Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba will be represented at the 23rd Congress of Infectious Diseases, to be held on September 19 to 22 in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, by Dr. Angel Arturo Escobedo Carbonell, a renowned 1st and 2nd Degree Specialist in Microbiology and Parasitology, who will give a lecture titled “Current knowledge in the treatment of intestinal parasites”.



Dr. Escobedo, who is also Chief of Hospital Epidemiology of the National Institute of Gastroenterology and whose research has earned him EXPERTSCAPE’s recognition as No. 1 in his field worldwide in the 2013-2023 period, said that his paper will give an update on the main intestinal parasites that affect humans and their latest treatment.



The scientific agenda features topics related to infections by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, diagnostic and therapeutic challenges, and emerging diseases, among others.