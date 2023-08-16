Cuban doctors successfully remove nut lodged in girl's esophagus





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) A multidisciplinary team of the Pediatric Hospital Octavio de la Concepcion y de la Pedraja in the province of Holguin (eastern Cuba) successfully removed a nut from the esophagus of a girl on Monday night.



On this occasion, it is a patient from the municipality of Banes, who swallowed the metallic object by accident, lodged in the cervical esophagus, said Dr. Alberto Ibarra Batista, specialist in Otorhinolaryngology, to the website of the newspaper Ahora.



He pointed out that after the X-rays were taken, the surgical procedure was performed with favorable results in approximately one hour, which saved the life of the patient who is evolving satisfactorily in that hospital institution, located in the provincial capital.



He explained that the esophagus was very traumatized, but without perforation, for which reason a nasogastric tube was placed under endoscopic vision so that he can feed while he recovers.



The specialist also warned about the increase in the number of cases of children ingesting foreign bodies, for which he recommended the family to strengthen safety measures at home and in the environment where the little ones live.



So far this year 2023, specialists at the Pediatric Hospital in Holguín have treated several children who have ingested foreign objects, such as nails, beans or corn kernels, and in all cases the patients' lives have been saved.