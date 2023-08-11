Diaz-Canel mourns death of prominent Cuban doctor at 88





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned today the death at the age of 88 of PhD in Sciences Alfredo Ceballos Mesa, whom he described as an exceptional revolutionary, orthopedist and scientist.



On Twitter, the head of state conveyed his condolences to his widow, family, colleagues and friends.



The Cuban Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology reported Thursday the death of orthopedist Dr. Alfredo Ceballos Mesa, a specialist of I and II degree in Orthopedics and Traumatology, Doctor of Sciences, tenured researcher, consulting professor and professor of merit.



Born in Cienfuegos, he participated in the creation of the Army sanitary school in the province of Camagüey, and provided international medical assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Nicaragua and in the People's Republic of Angola.



From the beginning of his career he worked as a military doctor for the Revolutionary Armed Forces and later in the Ministry of the Interior.



He was elected as an academician of merit of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba and professor of merit of the Medical University of Havana, founder of the Center for Medical and Surgical Research (Cimeq) and author of essential texts for the teaching of orthopedics and traumatology.

He received the Scientific Merit Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Ministry of Public Health.