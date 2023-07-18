Cuba Scientific Center Exports Homegrown Hog Cholera Vaccine





Camaguey, July 17 (ACN) The Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB) based in this eastern Cuban province is marking its 34th birthday with satisfactory production results this year and its first exports of its “PORVAC” vaccine, to fight classical swine fever or Hog Cholera.



Along with PORVAC, the Camaguey center also produces the GAVAC vaccine against cattle ticks and the Hebernem bio-nematicide used in what is known as protected crops.



The Center sent its first shipment of PORVAC vaccines to Vietnam earlier this year, said Nemecio Gonzalez, director of the CIGB-Camaguey in statements to the Cuban News Agency.



The scientific center was founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz to do research, produce and market agri-biotech products for Cuban agriculture, a role still prioritized by the center.



The center designs research and development projects to benefit Cuban agriculture and to support food and nutritional sovereignty, which is closely linked to animal and vegetable health.



Current programs include the output of biologic pest control products, candidate vaccines against tick, rabbit hemorrhagic disease, hog cholera and others.



The CIGB-Camaguey employs 122 workers, with 75 percent of them professionals—four hold Doctor’s degrees and 24 hold Master’s degrees.