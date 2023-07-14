Solidarity organization to send tons of medicines to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) The Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) will send to Cuba more than 2,000 tons of medicines collected in the United States and expected to be brought to the island on July 18 by the members of the 33rd Pastors for Peace Caravan.



IFCO/Pastors for Peace executive director Gail Walker said that these caravans are an example of true people-to-people politics in times of unprecedented challenges posed by, and hostility come from, the U.S. government. She also announced that the caravanistas will start their program in the province of Holguin and then will participate in the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the assault to the Moncada barracks and the main rally in the city of Santiago de Cuba on July 26 before they travel to the province of Guantánamo to cap their visit, scheduled to end on the 29th.



Other organizations such as Hatuey, engaged in the collection of medicines for Cuban children with leukemia and lymphoma, and Global Health Partners, which seeks to supplies like anesthesia and sutures to a hospital in Havana, have also joined IFCO's efforts.



Founded by Reverend Lucius Walker, the US Friendshipement Caravans began in 1992 as an open challenge to U.S. Cuba policies such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade.