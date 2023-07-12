Minimal Access Surgery, a Technique Expanding in Cuba





Havana, July 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel exchanged views with Cuban experts and scientists about health issues including the results of the National Center for Minimal Access Surgery.



At present, sixty Cuban hospitals administer minimal access surgery services, though the head of state suggested to progressively expand the technique to all provinces and specialties, according to the Cuban Presidency.



During the meeting, participants agreed that under the current conditions facing the country, minimal access surgery is the best technique to administer due to its cost and the benefits for the people’s quality of life.



National Center director Julian Ruiz stressed the significance of scientific research and technological innovation which have allowed the implementation of new medical intervention techniques and offer the people specialized assistance.



The institution counts on internationally recognized accreditation and certification for its surgery and medical services as well as postgraduate training.

