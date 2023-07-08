Cuban Premier Praises Role of Health Professionals





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero acknowledged the international work of local health professionals, who assist other nations of the world, during the closing session of the 21st Meeting of Heads of Medical Brigades Abroad.



“We count on you, you constitute an indestructible bastion, not only from the professional point of view, but also for your political and ideological strength and for your following up on the steps of our greatest example: Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro,” Marrero said in his remarks at the Medial Cooperation Unit.



The premier alerted that they will continue to be the targets of unfair and cruel media campaigns aimed at discrediting the Cuban Revolution and its medical workers, but they will keep fighting to expose all those lies.



Cuban doctors usually work in remote areas of difficult access where the people count on no medical assistance.



The closing session was attended by representatives of 48 medical brigades; during the event, the provinces of Holguin, Guantanamo and Havana, along with medical brigades in Algeria, Qatar and Venezuela were acknowledged for their contribution to Cuban international health collaboration.