Nicolás Maduro thanks Cuba for its support and affection





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel for the island's unconditional support and fraternal affection.



Through his Twitter account, Maduro saluted the Cuban people and shared Díaz-Canel's message, in which he praised the 212th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence on Wednesday and reasserted that the Venezuelans can always count on Cuba.



Both countries maintain excellent bilateral relations and cooperation links, strengthened in October 2000 when Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez signed the Venezuela-Cuba Integral Cooperation Agreement, designed to promote economic development based on reciprocal advantages for their benefit and in favor of Latin American and Caribbean integration.