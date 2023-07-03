Mexico highlights use of Cuban Abdala vaccine in pediatric age group





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) The Cuban vaccine Abdala received the approval of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris), the Mexican regulatory authority, to be used in pediatric patients from 5 years of age onwards, Granma newspaper reported today.



The drug, the first anti-COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) will be able to be used in pediatric ages, as reported on Twitter by the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries.



On the same social media, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, shared the news and congratulated all those who in one way or another have contributed to achieve this result, which represents another achievement for Cuban biotechnology.



Since last May, the New Molecules Committee (CMN) of Cofepris issued a favorable opinion on the vaccine as part of the process to obtain authorization for emergency use issued by the Health Authorization Commission of Cofepris, once the information submitted has been evaluated.



With its three-dose scheme, Abdala demonstrated 92.28 % efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.