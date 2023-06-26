Cuban central province applies booster vaccination against Covid-19





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The third booster vaccination against Covid-19 in Villa Clara is advancing with the application of a dose of the Cuban drug Abdala to several risk groups such as older adults, children and pregnant women.



"We are working harder on two-year-old children and those aged between 11 and 18, as well as breastfeeding mothers, and those already in the third trimester of pregnancy, because we have seen that vaccination guarantees important immunity levels for each of these periods," explained Yarelyn Matos, deputy director of the Provincial Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Villa Clara.



The province's health authorities are also prioritizing the vaccination of people over 70 years of age, an essential aspect in Cuban territory with the highest population aging rate, while the immunization of health workers is also continuing.



So far, Villa Clara has accumulated more than 3 million doses of the third booster applied with the Abdala drug, while the vaccination of patients with delays due to convalescence continues, with the aim of increasing the number of people with complete immunization schedules.