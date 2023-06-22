Cuba and Uruguay promote cooperation for vaccine development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) and the Department of Biotechnological Development of the University of the Republic of Uruguay signed a Memorandum of Understanding for joint research and development of vaccines.



The document was signed in Havana during VacciPharma 2023, a biennial conference organized by the Cuban Society of Pharmacology and BioCubaFarma enterprises and attended by specialists from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, India and Nicaragua.



Resumed this year after the pause imposed by COVID-19, VacciPharma2023 featured lectures on the various clinical trials of Cuban vaccines and their production during the pandemic, as well as on the work performed by the Cuban regulatory authority, namely the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices.