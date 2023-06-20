Cuba opens Coordinating Center for Persons with Disabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The former convent of San Agustin, belonging to the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHCH), will be the headquarters of the Coordinating Center for Disability (CCD), inaugurated with the aim of promoting the social inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.



Based on the "Sharing Paths of Insertion and Care" project, the CCD offers training and employment opportunities to people with this type of disability, over 17 years of age and able to work, according to a report in the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper.



The center has spaces set up for the pre-labor training of these young people in activities such as: pantry, cleaning and sanitation, courier and correspondence office and hairdressing, thanks to the international cooperation of the Association of Cooperating Basque Local Entities - Euskal Fondoa.



This center will not only receive young people with intellectual disabilities interested in finding a job, but will also promote the creation of inclusive job opportunities, actions to raise awareness and train the decision-making staff of the entities on issues related to disability, as well as develop the necessary procedures for the labor insertion of these people, said Mario Vaca Aguirre, director of Human Capital of the OHCH.