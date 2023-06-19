Cuban scientist attends conferences in the Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) Ernesto Carrillo Barroso, a Doctor of Science with the Cuban Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics and Physics (ICIMAF), presented a design of a Medium Power Ultrasonic Generator for Bone Consolidation Therapy at the Dominican Week of Science and Technology and the 28th International Congress of Scientific Research, both held in Santo Domingo.



According to Carrillo Barroso, the device can be used in medical care for therapeutic, surgical, diagnostic procedures and other purposes, as medium-power ultrasound scans are essential for the swift recovery of patients with a flawed bone consolidation process.



ICIMAF, a leading institution in Cuba’s plans to develop basic and applied research in computer science, mathematics and physics, boasts three top-level members of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, including Professor Hugo Pérez Rojas, the first to be selected for World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).