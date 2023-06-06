Cuba Willing to Expand Health Relations with Türkiye





Havana, June 5 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda ratified in Türkiye his country’s willingness to share expertise and values characterizing the island’s health professionals.



Portal Miranda was part of a Cuban delegation at a meeting with Turkish entrepreneurs which considered opportunities for exchange in different economic sectors, according to a news release by the Cuban Health Ministry.



The Cuban official briefed participants about main characteristics of the Cuban National Health System and its potential to develop projects in the benefit of the two nations.



He referred to the advancements of Cuban science and the introduction of new technology developed by local scientists to help diagnostic and treatment of different health conditions, including various types of Cancer.



Portal Miranda gave details about Cuban medical cooperation and commented on the possibilities to develop bilateral links in technology transfer, joint research, triangular projects and academic-scientific exchange.



During the meeting, the Turkish entrepreneurs acknowledged the work done by 32 Cuban medical workers with the Henry Reeve international Brigade who assisted the Turkish people after last February’s ravaging earthquake.