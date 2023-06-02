All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
02
June Friday

Cuba hosts international meeting on simulation in healthcare



CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) The University of Medical Sciences of the province of Cienfuegos will hold the 1st International Conference on Simulation for Teaching in Healthcare together with the University of Almeria, Spain.

Themed Experiences in simulation, more quality and safety, the academic event will promote the exchange of knowledge about this methodology, used for teaching purposes.

Cuban and Spanish specialists will present research results on topics such as simulation as a method in higher education, experiences in the design of clinical simulation environments, and the scope of simulation in the teaching-learning of health sciences, among others.

The event is sponsored by the UNICEF, the Latin American Association of Neutrosophic Sciences, the local Council of Scientific Societies, and the universities of Cienfuegos, VID (Norway) and Jaen (Spain).

