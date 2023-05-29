Minister of Health meets with supporters in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda met with Cuba solidarity group members in Madrid, Spain, during his return trip from Geneva, Switzerland, where he attended the 76th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, Switzerland.





On his Twitter account, Mr. Portal remarked that described the current difficulties facing Cuba and its health care system in particular and stated his appreciation to them for their support against the U.S. blockade.



“They are just a few of many friends that the Cuban people have around the world, who work tirelessly to shorten distances and strengthen the paths of solidarity,” he wrote.