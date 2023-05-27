Cuba and San Marino Sign MOU on Healthcare





Havana, May 26 (ACN) The Republics of Cuba and San Marino signed on Friday a Memo of Understanding in the health sector.



The document was penned by Cuba First Deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz and San Marino’s Head of Government and State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications, Luca Beccari.



The MOU promotes and support cooperation in the area of medications, medical devices and healthcare, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Health Ministry.



Beccari held a meeting on Thursday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; the two officials ratified their governments’ interest in advancing bilateral relations in all areas of interest.

