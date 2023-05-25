PAHO Says Cuba Pharmaceutical Potential can be of Regional Benefit





Havana, May 24 (ACN) The director of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) Jarbas Barbosa—also World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for the Americas—stressed the importance to use Cuba’s pharmaceutical capacities to the benefit of the Latin American and Caribbean region.



On his Twitter account, Barbosa recalled his meeting Wednesday with Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal at the 76 World Health Assembly in Geneva, in which they referred to the importance of strengthening innovation in the region and increase the capacities to produce pharmaceuticals and vaccines.



The Cuban government official on his part wrote on Twitter that they had also considered the performance of bilateral technical cooperation between PAHO, WHO and Cuba, which he described as beneficial.



“We ratify our willingness to share Cuba’s expertise and capacities,” the Minister said.



The Cuban government official is heading the island’s delegation to the World Health Assembly underway in Geneva till May 30.