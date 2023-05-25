Cuban Medical Cooperation Keeps Spreading around the World





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda met with his counterparts from Iran, Malawi and Qatar to expand bilateral relations in the area of healthcare.



On his Twitter account the Cuban government official wrote that he had expressed Iranian Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi Cuba’s willingness to jointly work in a plan of action to expand health cooperation.



During his meeting with Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Malawi’s Health Minister, the two officials agreed to draw up a Memo of Understanding on cooperation actions.



And an evaluation of the current Cuban medical cooperation in Qatar was carried out as well during a meeting between Portal Miranda and his Qatari counterpart Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari.



As part of his participation at the 76 World Health Assembly, underway in Switzerland, the Cuban Health Minister expressed his country’s interest in consolidating and diversifying relations in the health sector with other countries like Egypt, Italy and Saint Kitts-Nevis.