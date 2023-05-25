Cuba fulfills tight schedule in World Health Assembly





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda is fulfilling a tight work agenda in the 76th World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.



During a meeting Tuesday with Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Mr. Portal’s Egyptian counterpart, the two officials ratified their interest in strengthening and diversifying their ties in the field of health through more medical cooperation, academic training and technology transfer for the benefit of both their countries and others in need.



On the same day, the Cuban minister also met with Magalys Gutiérrez Viña, Venezuela’s Minister of Health, to whom he reasserted his country’s willingness to put their links in the health sector on a par with the bilateral relations between both nations.



Later on, Portal Miranda spoke with Hassan Al-Ghobash, Minister of Health of the Syrian Arab Republic, about possible steps to promote cooperation in the field of health and to market pharmaceutical products.