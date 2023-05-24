Italy and Cuba Sign Medical Cooperation MOU





Havana, May 23 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal and his Italian counterpart Orazio Schillaci penned a Memo of Understanding on Tuesday on bilateral cooperation in healthcare and medical sciences to further strengthen links between the two ministries.



The meeting, which took place during the 76 World Health Assembly in Geneva, Portal Miranda said that the accord backs the goal of Italy and Cuba to deepen cooperation in the benefit of their peoples.



Meanwhile, the Italian Health Minister said thanked the assistance offered to his country’s regions of Lombardy and Piamonte in 2020 by the Cuban medical professionals with the Henry Reeve International Contingent. He stressed the island’s support in moments he described as the most critical in facing COVID-19 in Italy.



At present 63 Cuban health professionals are working in different Italian healthcare institutions, the Cuban Health Minister recalled. Portal also met on Tuesday with his counterparts from Egypt Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar and with the permanent Health secretary of Saint Kitts and Nevis Sharon Archibald.



