Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen healthcare cooperation





HAVANA, cUBA, May 23 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, reiterated today Cuba's willingness to strengthen and diversify cooperation links in health matters with St. Kitts and Nevis.



As reported by the minister on Facebook, during an exchange with Sharon Archibald, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, he insisted on the willingness to seek a greater impact on the work of Cuban doctors in that Caribbean country, especially in those regions with the greatest deficit of human resources.



During the meeting, Archibald thanked the Cuban medical collaboration that provides assistance in his country and expressed his interest in knowing in detail the characteristics of the functioning of the Cuban national health system.



To date, 61 health professionals have graduated in Cuba from that Caribbean island nation, with a surface area of 261 square kilometers and a population of 55,000, and there are currently 21 students studying in the classrooms.



The dialogue between the officials took place in the context of the 76th World Health Assembly, which is being held since Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, and will conclude on May 30.