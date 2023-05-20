Cuba includes One Health approach in its health plans





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba has managed to incorporate the One Health approach into its health strategy with the support of its state plans, programs, infrastructure and human resources, according to FAO representative in the Island.



The executive explained that FAO’s vision takes shape in Cuba through the country’s regulatory frameworks, epidemiological surveillance system, diagnostic laboratories and research centers, which support the One Health approach based on the management and conservation of natural resources, food security and safety promotion, adaptation to climate change, and the development of sustainable fishing and agricultural production.



FAO provides assistance to countries to help them in terms of pest and disease control and risk reduction, as well as of the adoption and implementation of better governance systems to address zoonotic and plant disease.



Its office in Cuba works with the National Center for Agricultural Health (CENSA), the Ministry of Agriculture and other institutions to strengthen multidisciplinary and cross-sectional epidemiological surveillance for early warning purposes.