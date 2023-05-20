“I am in Cuba because cancer affects everyone”, says Peruvian expert





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) U.S.-based Peruvian doctor Luis Enrique Malpica earned a big hand for his paper on indolent lymphomas, presented in this city to the 9th Cuban Congress Hematology 2023, attended by specialists from 16 nations.



“I thank the organizers of this conference (…) I am here first of all because it is my duty as an expert, since cancer affects everyone, regardless of their country,” he remarked, “an also because Cuba has made great strides toward cancer treatment, which is rather uncommon in Latin America.”



Dr. Malpica also said that he wishes to learn about Cuba’s results in the treatment of certain lymphomas, to share his experiences in the U.S., and to encourage joint cooperation for the benefit of cancer patients.



“It is incredible and very exciting to see the world scientific community gather in spite of the world’s current economic problems, which I consider a major achievement of Hematology 2023,” he concluded.