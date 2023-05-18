Spanish expert acknowledges contributions of Congress Hematologia 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The constant exchange of knowledge in this Cuban Congress Hematologia 2023, attended by doctors from 16 countries, will provide us all with new work ideas, said Spanish doctor Mariana Bastos in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency.



Bastos considered this event, which will be held at the Convention Center in Havana, to be of great value, for which she thanked the invitation extended to her and the management of a Spanish pharmaceutical company.



It has been a great effort to be able to participate, but Cuba is a country that has very good hematologists, who together with other visitors will enrich our knowledge on the subject. And I am very happy to be here, she explained.



In the session on hematological malignancies, Dr. Bastos spoke on the subject A hope of life for patients with DLBCL (diffuse large B-cell system).



This is a very aggressive type of blood cancer; we have a new drug which, combined with those currently used, is offering very good benefits to patients, and this experience was transmitted to those present in this room (5, of the Convention Center), explained Bastos.

The Iberian hematologist pointed out that this drug is not yet available for all patients.



The 9th Cuban Congress of Hematology, Hematologia 2023, has been in session since Tuesday in both on-site and virtual modalities.



The topics of the event are leukemias and other malignant hematopathies, hemophilia and coagulation disorders, hereditary and acquired anemias, hematopoietic cell transplants, immunodeficiencies, trans-functional medicine and immunohematology, regenerative medicine and hematological nursing.