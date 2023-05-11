Doctors in eastern Cuba save 17-month-old baby





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) A medical team of a pediatric hospital in the province of Holguín saved the life of a 17-month-old baby who swallowed the spring of a clothespin and was having symptoms of respiratory distress and inflammation on arrival, which made surgery impossible at first.



Once the X-rays confirmed that the foreign body was lodged in his esophagus, the doctors treated him with steroids and antibiotics and proceeded to a successful exploratory surgical procedure on the child, who is now recovering at the Intensive Care Unit.



Dr. Antonia María Salermo Reyes, head of the Provincial Otorhinolaryingology Team, remarked that a common risk in this type of accident is esophageal perforation—as evidenced by the five cases so far this year of children brought to the emergency ward after swallowing foreign bodies—and, therefore, parental control at home is extremely necessary.