Cuban experts discuss cancer research in the country





HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) The main results of cancer research in Cuba were presented today in the province of Holguin(eastern Cuba), on the occasion of the workshop dedicated to this disease.



During the event, researchers involved in this field discussed the progress made with the monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumac and the CIMAvac-EFG vaccine, patented in Cuba for the treatment of neoplasms of different locations, including lung and prostate, among the main causes of death in the country.



Tania Crombet Ramos, director of clinical research at the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), told the Cuban News Agency that these products are part of the treatment of patients with locally advanced tumors and have the required safety and efficacy.



She stressed that this research has been extended to other countries such as China, where the validity of the Cuban studies has been proven, which were also used in alternative therapies during the COVID-19 pandemic in high-risk patients.



Crombet Ramos highlighted the clinical trial with the application of Neuroepo, which considerably improves the quality of life of patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.



Cancer is a disease in which some cells multiply uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body, and among the most common types are leukemia, lymphoma, sarcoma and myeloma.



Cuba reports around 27,000 deaths in a year and among the most frequent tumors are those of the lung and head, prostate, intestine and breast.