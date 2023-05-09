Prime Minister Attends Health Ministry’s Annual Report Meeting





Havana, May 8 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister attended Monday the annual report meeting of the Health Ministry which considered the sector’s performance in 2022, a year which brough important challenges, along with projections for this year.



Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said that 2022 was marked by constant subversive campaigns and the lack of financing, which was worsened by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island. These factors—he said—led to the shortage of medications, equipment and supplies, which had a negative impact on the health sector’s performance.



Portal said that the COVID-19 effects kept impacting the people’s health, while the country adopted new technology, prepared personnel, and advanced in applied sciences to deal with main health problems.



The effort of Cuban workers proved the existence of important human reserves and resources that must be used to achieve better performance of the health sector.